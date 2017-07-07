What’s better than one or more of our Artists conquering the world? – Banky W

After all the shady comments between Wizkid, Tekno and Davido (see this Ducks and Lions post), Banky W has some wise words of advice. He shared the statement below on his Instagram page an hour ago;

“What’s better than one billionaire? Two”

What’s better than one of our Artists conquering the world? Two? Three? 10?? All?? Wish we would all just quit the mud slinging and get back to pushing the movement forward.

When you’re running a race, if you stop to throw stones at every dog that barks, you’ll never reach your destination OR you’ll get there much later than you should. And.. a mud fight may seem like fun, but in the end, everyone just comes out looking like shit.

Food for thought.

#TheBankStatements