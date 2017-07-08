FG launches “Tour Nigeria” for Tourism Development

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), has launched “Tour Nigeria” – a brand aimed at promoting the nation’s tourism potential and showcasing Nigeria as a major tourism destination.

The Director-General of the corporation, Folorunsho Coker, who launched the brand in Abuja on Friday, said the brand would also show case the vibrant and friendly energy of Nigerians.

According to him, the effort will be achieved through various creative expressions, celebration of the country’s heritage and promotion of its natural and cultural assets.

“The brand was conceived to drive domestic consumption of our tourism assets and products, create new channels of tourism markets, add to the nation’s GDP, create employment, and increase spending in the economy,’’ he said.

Coker assured that the corporation, with the support of other stakeholders, will reform the tourism sector for improved revenue generation, create job opportunities and attract tourists into the country.

The director-general also said the corporation had developed a five-point action: Corporate Governance and regulations, human capital development, infrastructural development to ensure innovation in tourism and improve service delivery in the industry.

He said the action plan had a short, medium and long-term objective, adding that it was aimed at increasing the 1.8 per cent contribution of the tourism sector to the nation’s GDP.

Coker said that the corporation will embark on a bus tour round the six geo-political zones in August.

According to him, the tour is to create more awareness of the tourism potential as a vehicle for revenue generation and job creation.

“This will deepen our reach; create awareness of the huge possibilities of tourism as a major revenue and employment generator, while generating good will and support for the brand.”

The NTDC boss called on stakeholders and the media to support its course toward achieving its mandates, generates more revenue for the country, as well as creates job opportunities.