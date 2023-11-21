Connect with us

Events Promotions

A Taste of Culture: 3X4 Gourmet Ushers in New Era for Lagos Street Food Celebration

Events Promotions

I Have An Idea Entertainment's 'What No One Knows' Sparks Conversations, Leaves Lasting Impact at AFRIFF

Events Promotions

Technogym Nigeria Unveiled as the Headline Sponsor of Cycology Cycling Club

Events Promotions

Stanbic IBTC sets to Host Its 9th Annual Together4alimb Walk | November 25th

Beauty Events Style

The 72nd Miss Universe Rocked A Girdled South African Masterpiece For Her Final Walk In El Salvador

Events Promotions

Elevating Creativity: Julius Agbaje and Asmaa Jama Crowned Winners of the 2023 Access ART X Prize

Events Promotions

Introducing the Exciting New Additions to the Flytime Fest Mega Phase 2 Lineup!

Events Promotions

Celebrating 160 Years of Martini: Enjoy Exclusive Moments from their Top Festivities

Events Inspired News

Danai Gurira, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Kennedy Odede... Meet the TIME100 Impact Awards Africa Honourees

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

A Taste of Culture: 3X4 Gourmet Ushers in New Era for Lagos Street Food Celebration

Avatar photo

Published

30 seconds ago

 on

More than just a meal, street food is a gateway to our culture, a sensory journey that embodies the essence of our traditions. From the local akara vendor on the corner to the suya stand down the street, street food artisans form the very foundation of Nigeria’s culinary landscape. These dedicated individuals ensure that, regardless of our location, there’s always an accessible and delectable meal option available.

Celebrating Independence Day in style, 3X4 Gourmet, a prominent name in the world of authentic African food, culture, and experiences, orchestrated the Lagos Street Food Celebration at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island. This groundbreaking event was a strategic initiative aimed at propelling Nigerian street food cuisine into the forefront of the country’s cultural exports

The Lagos Street Food Celebration was a resounding success with attendees enjoying a variety of delicious street food dishes representing the diversity and complexity of Nigeria and its people. The menu highlighted the evolution and globalization of Nigerian food, from traditional favourites like akara and moi moi to more modern creations like guinea fowl meatballs and Zobo-flavoured cocktails.

We are thrilled with the success of the Lagos Street Food Celebration, said Banke Makinde, founder of 3X4 Gourmet. Our goal was to showcase the richness and diversity of Nigerian street food cuisine to a wider audience, and we are confident that we have achieved that goal. The event was a celebration of Nigerian culture and heritage, and we are grateful to all who attended and supported it.

The event also featured cultural entertainment such as traditional dance performances and art exhibits by indigenous talents. The organizers collaborated with the curator to host a multi-sensory art exhibition that added a fun and interactive element to the event, showcasing the best of Nigerian street food culture. 

One of the featured artists was Ahmed Abiodun whose sculptor “Chop Beta” was a captivating life-size sculpture installation that celebrated one of Lagos’ most beloved street snacks – Puff Puff. The Lagos Street Food Celebration was more than just a culinary event, it was also a celebration of Nigerian culture and heritage. 

Banke continued, I am so proud of what we accomplished with the Lagos Street Food Celebration. It was an incredible event that showcased the best of Nigerian street food cuisine and culture. I believe that Nigerian street food cuisine has the potential to be a major cultural export for Nigeria. It is delicious, diverse, and affordable. I am committed to continuing to promote Nigerian street food cuisine and helping it to reach a global audience.

The Lagos Street Food Celebration is a showcase of Nigerian ingenuity and a sign that Nigerian street food cuisine is on the rise. With growing global interest in African culture, there is a growing movement to elevate Nigeria’s cuisine to the same status as other global cuisines and street food will be at the forefront of the push. Through 3×4 Gourmet’s initiative, Nigeria’s street food cuisine is being elevated and celebrated.

The event was sponsored by key organisations in the industry and beyond, including the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Bank of Industry, BUA Foods, and Flour Mills Nigeria, among others.

The community’s rich cultural heritage was celebrated through a vibrant multisensory event that highlighted the community’s art, cuisine, and deep-rooted traditions. Explore a collection of images from the day.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

An Ode to the Celestial Being – Ayra Starr

Mfonobong Inyang: Drawing Inspiration from Abraham for International Men’s Day

Mofijesusewa Samuel: The Slum King Explores Trauma, Young Love, Heartbreak, and Triumphs in The First Episodes

International Men’s Day: Imoh Umoren Talks Depression, Mental Wellness & Living A Day At A Time

Producing Asake’s Yoga Video, Overseeing AFRIMA Awards & Directing Bridge Africa: Victoria Nkong On Wearing Many Hats in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php