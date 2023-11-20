I Have An Idea Entertainment’s ‘What No One Knows’ Sparks Conversations, Leaves Lasting Impact at AFRIFF

I Have An Idea Entertainment, a visionary production house renowned for crafting impactful and thought-provoking films, left an indelible mark on the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) on Friday, November 10, 2023, with the unveiling of their latest cinematic triumph, ‘What No One Knows

This momentous event not only highlighted the power of storytelling but also positioned the founders, Leke and Tope Laguda, as new and notable voices in the global film industry.

I Have An Idea Entertainment transcends the confines of conventional film production, emerging as a visionary creative force that boldly ventures into uncharted cinematic landscapes. Undeterred by the limitations of established storytelling norms, they forge new paths, challenging the very essence of filmmaking.

The commitment to captivating audiences, initiating thought-provoking discussions, and making a lasting impact on global viewers was clear during this screening. ‘What No One Knows’ emerges as a masterful creation, showcasing their dedication to pushing the boundaries of cinematic artistry.

In an effort to reach a broader audience and build intrigue around both the movie and the I Have An Idea Entertainment brand, a screening was held. This event offered a unique opportunity for individuals to engage with the founders, and get insight into their creativity, and the driving force behind this dynamic production house.

With film enthusiasts from all over Lagos spilling into the hall to see What No One Knows, smiles could be seen on the faces of the cast and crew. The screening was spectacular as the audience was fully immersed from the start till the end of the film, soaking in each moment. During the course of the screening, 3 resounding applauses erupted from the audience, and at the end of the spectacular film, there was a standing ovation from the crowd.

The screening was a star-studded affair, attended by key figures in the entertainment industry. Notable personalities such as Chris Ubosi, Damilola Ogunsi, Omotunde Adebowale David (Lolo), Bethel Njoku (Senator), Mofe Duncan, Alariwo, Dr. Kunle Hamilton, and Mautin Olorunleke graced the event, adding to its significance.

‘I am so grateful the world could see What No One Knows! It’s a film so close to my heart. It really does take a village. This film is a testament to the cast and crew’s grit and determination. The long nights on set were truly worth it.’’ said Tope Laguda during her closing remarks at the screening. It really was a spectacular film which showed the hard work and dedication of the producers.

Founders Leke and Tope Laguda have carved out a trailblazing path in the realm of filmmaking. Their distinctive ability to weave compelling narratives and their passionate commitment to driving transformative change through film has positioned them as influential players in African cinema. I Have An Idea Entertainment’s meteoric rise is a testament to their enduring dedication and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

The team gathered at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) to celebrate the unveiling of their film “What No One Knows.

I Have An Idea Entertainment is a dynamic production company dedicated to creating films that challenge the status quo, inspire change, and captivate audiences. Led by the visionary founders, Leke and Tope Laguda, the company is making waves in the African film industry and beyond. Their commitment to powerful storytelling and cinematic excellence sets them apart in the world of entertainment.

What No One Knows is the latest cinematic masterpiece from I Have An Idea Entertainment. This thought-provoking and emotionally charged film delves into uncharted territories, revealing hidden truths and sparking conversations that will leave a lasting impact on audiences.

The African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is a prestigious event that celebrates and promotes African cinema. It provides a platform for filmmakers, artists, and enthusiasts to come together and showcase the rich diversity of African storytelling through film.

