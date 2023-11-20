Technogym Nigeria Unveiled as the Headline Sponsor of Cycology Cycling Club

Technogym Nigeria has been unveiled as the headline sponsor of Cycology Cycling Club, a not-for-profit premium cycling club with over 300 members.

Speaking during the announcement of the partnership, the MD/CEO, of Black Pelican said,

We are glad to be part of this collaboration as the headline sponsor of Cycology, our aim is to encourage and promote a healthier lifestyle and inspire more Nigerians to move for a better world.

In attendance were; Cycology members, Cycology sponsors, Technogym Nigeria Brand Ambassadors; Kate Henshaw and Ekemini Ekerette, customers and friends of the house.

Technogym Nigeria is under the BPL Wellness subsidiary of Black Pelican, a total interior and wellness solutions company and the sole distributor of Technogym in Nigeria.

For more information, please visit their Instagram and Website pages.

Sponsored Content