Why Fighting in Nigeria is not “Far-fetched” – Anthony Joshua to Reporter | WATCH

While responding to a reporter’s question about a possible rematch with Vladimir Klitschko in Nigeria being “far-fetched,” boxing champion Anthony Joshua said that fighting in Lagos is also an option.
Joshua, whose mother is a Nigerian, stated this in an interview on “Raw and Uncut”.
He said in terms of cost, travel, and other logistics, Lagos is also a viable option as Las Vegas. “I’m going to defend Nigeria,” he said, adding that the location doesn’t matter, as long as the fight is good.
Watch that part here:
Watch full video here: