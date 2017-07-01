Why Fighting in Nigeria is not “Far-fetched” – Anthony Joshua to Reporter | WATCH

While responding to a reporter’s question about a possible rematch with Vladimir Klitschko in Nigeria being “far-fetched,” boxing champion Anthony Joshua said that fighting in Lagos is also an option.

Joshua, whose mother is a Nigerian, stated this in an interview on “Raw and Uncut”.

He said in terms of cost, travel, and other logistics, Lagos is also a viable option as Las Vegas. “I’m going to defend Nigeria,” he said, adding that the location doesn’t matter, as long as the fight is good.

The reporter tried it and our boy #AnthonyJoshua wasn't having any of it! Came through with the stats! Full video on bellanaija.com #bellanaija A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

