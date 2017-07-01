BellaNaija

Why Fighting in Nigeria is not “Far-fetched” – Anthony Joshua to Reporter | WATCH

01.07.2017

While responding to a reporter’s question about a possible rematch with Vladimir Klitschko in Nigeria being “far-fetched,” boxing champion Anthony Joshua said that fighting in Lagos is also an option.

Joshua, whose mother is a Nigerian, stated this in an interview on “Raw and Uncut”. 

He said in terms of cost, travel, and other logistics, Lagos is also a viable option as Las Vegas. “I’m going to defend Nigeria,” he said, adding that the location doesn’t matter, as long as the fight is good.

Watch that part here:

Watch full video here:

