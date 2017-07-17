My guilty pleasure is buying properties – Serena Williams | WATCH

Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in a new interview that her guilty pleasure is slightly unusual as she loves to indulge herself in purchasing properties. The expectant mother disclosed on an episode of “Kneading Dough” on Chase that she has several apartments spread around the U.S and she actually hates to sell any of them. She revealed that she once sold a house in Florida which she regrets up till this very day.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @serenawilliams