Must Watch Trailer! Omotola Jalade Ekeinde stars in Kunle Afolayan’s “The Tribunal”

Set within a contemporary Lagos narrative, fate brings together an albino and a lawyer, the former who claims to have been unfairly dismissed as a result of discrimination and the latter, Jimi Disu, presented a second chance in life after accident results in the loss of his family and a once illustrious legal career.

The Tribunal stars multi-award winning actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Funsho Adeolu, the colossal Bimbo Manuel, veteran and renowned actors, Nobert Young, Caroline King, Ade Laoye and Damilola Ogunsi.

