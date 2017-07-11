Kanu Nwankwo Set to give out Basketball Scholarships to deserving Youth

The legendary footballer, Kanu Nwankwo recently revealed through his foundation, the Kanu Sports Centre, that he would be launching a 10-day basketball clinic during which two basketball coaches from the US would be present.

In addition to this, a scholarship is to be disbursed to a select number of talented players.

Kanu Nwankwo has been in the business of giving back to society for a long time. He has previously provided scholarships to students and also given cash prizes and donated items to schools and students, including at the recently held children’s day celebration at the Kanu Centre in Owerri.

The Basketball clinic is set to take place from the 1st to the 10th of August 2017 at the Kanu Sports Centre in Owerri.

Photo Credit: Instagram @kanusportscenter