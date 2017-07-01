Lionel Messi & Antonella Roccuzzo’s Star Studded Wedding in Photos

Football star Lionel Messi has finally tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and partner of ten years, Antonella Roccuzzo in Rosario Argentina. The couple has two kids together. Thiago is 4yrs old while Mateo is 21 months old.

The ceremony at City Center, a hotel and casino complex, had other football stars like Gerard Pique with pop star wife Shakira, Xavi, Puyol, Jordi Alba, Cesc Fabregas, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in attendance.

During the ceremony, Argentinian musician Abel Pintos sang as the star and his bride shared a kiss.

Here are some of the pictures: