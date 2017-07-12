Marc Anthony makes a Cameo in Jennifer Lopez’ Video for “Ni Tu Ni Yo” | WATCH

Multiple-award winning singer and actor Jennifer Lopez has released the visuals for her single ‘Ni Tu Ni Yo’ which means ‘neither you or me’ featuring Cuban reggaeton group, Gente De Zona.

The video opened with her sitting at a table as Marc Anthony comes in with a photographer.

Marc Anthony embraces her, compliments her watch, before introducing her to the photographer who took steaming shot of the Music Icon throughout the video.

The song premiered last week during the annual Macy’s fire wire works show for the American independence celebration on the 4th of July in her home town.

She wore dresses by Micheal Costello, Tom ford, Balmin and shoes by Guiseppe, Zanotti and Jimmy Choo in the video

Watch the video below:

