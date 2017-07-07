Meet EF Head of Admissions to discuss your study options in the US, UK, Canada, Australia & Singapore | July 12th & 17th

Education First (EF), in partnership with Dave Abion Consulting, invites you to their info session with the EF Head of Admissions, Duarte Dias. Take this opportunity to discuss your undergraduate and postgraduate study options in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Singapore.

Lagos

Date: Wednesday, July 12th, 2017

Time: 2.00 pm – 4.00 pm

Venue: 79, Allen Avenue, Opposite MO Towers, Ikeja

Abuja

Date: Monday, July 17th, 2017.

Time: 2.00 pm – 4.00 pm

Venue: Dave Abion Consulting Office, Suite 102, First Floor, JINIFA Plaza, Samuel Adesoji Way.

Call us on any of the phone lines to book a spot and for more information. —————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content