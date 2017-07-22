Naeto C and wife Nicole celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary with sweet Messages

Rapper Naeto C and his wife Nicole took to Instagram yesterday to wish one another a happy fifth wedding anniversary with lovely messages.

Nicole said:

Dear @naetosuperc , I cannot believe it’s been FIVE YEARS!

When we first got married, we were on this magical high of excitement and infatuation. Five years in, I recognise that what we have now- a deep commitment to each other and our children, a mutual respect for one another and most importantly, a marriage rooted in God- is TRUE LOVE. Because God is love.

Thank you for seeking a relationship with Christ. Thank you for giving me room to be who I am. Thank you for choosing to love me on the days that I am hard to love. Thank you for teaching me to forgive constantly. I’ve come to learn that the Sacrament of Matrimony is an opportunity to grow in grace and virtue because it is not easy, and I wouldn’t want to go through this fire with anyone other than you. #NOC2012 #bestfatherontheplanet#bestfren

Naeto C was briefer, but no less sweet with:

Thankful and Blessed to have the support of an Exceptional Woman @thenicolecode by my side, beautiful on the outside but most importantly on the inside, 5yrs feels like a week with you, I would gladly do the time all over again&again ?❤️ #happy5thanniversary

The couple celebrated by going out for drinks, enjoying a couple’s night out.

See the posts below:

Thankful and Blessed to have the support of an Exceptional Woman @thenicolecode by my side, beautiful on the outside but most importantly on the inside, 5yrs feels like a week with you, I would gladly do the time all over again&again ?❤️ #happy5thanniversary