No better time than NOW

If you must push something to tomorrow, it should be because there is something equally or more important that you are doing or have to do today.
There’ll never be a perfect time. Get started, and keep working everyday.
Cheers
Inspired!
07.07.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
If you must push something to tomorrow, it should be because there is something equally or more important that you are doing or have to do today.
There’ll never be a perfect time. Get started, and keep working everyday.
Cheers
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline