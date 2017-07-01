Osinbajo appreciates Man for Refunding N-Power Stipend

The Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Twitter on Saturday morning thanked a man who refunded payments made to him under the N-Power scheme.

The man, Daniel Joshua, had gotten a job in April but was still paid the N-Power stipend for the months of May and June.

Daniel contacted the N-Power officials and refunded the stipend, and for this the Acting President thanked him on Twitter.

“A story of integrity. Daniel refunded payments of N-Power stipends credited to him for the period he had already disengaged from # NPowerNG,” Osinbajo wrote.

Daniel refunded payments of N-Power stipends credited to him for the period he had already disengaged from #NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/LqF01Q1roj — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 1, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter – ProfOsinbajo