Osinbajo appreciates Man for Refunding N-Power Stipend

01.07.2017

Yemi Osinbajo appreciates Man for refunding N-Power StipendThe Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Twitter on Saturday morning thanked a man who refunded payments made to him under the N-Power scheme.

The man, Daniel Joshua, had gotten a job in April but was still paid the N-Power stipend for the months of May and June.

Daniel contacted the N-Power officials and refunded the stipend, and for this the Acting President thanked him on Twitter.

“A story of integrity. Daniel refunded payments of N-Power stipends credited to him for the period he had already disengaged from ,” Osinbajo wrote.

Photo Credit: Twitter – ProfOsinbajo

