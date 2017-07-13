Saturday Night Live leads with 22 Nominations in the 2017 Emmy Awards! See Full List

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning with comedy sketch series “Saturday Night Live” and the HBO drama “Westworld” earning the most Emmy nominations for individual shows with 22 each.

“SNL” is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the history of the show.

The award show will air on the 16th of September 2017.

See list of nominations below

Best Comedy



Atlanta

black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Best Drama



Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Best Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets

Donald Glover – Atlanta

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Best Actor, Drama



Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon – Fargo

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

John Turturro – The Night Of

Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Supporting Actor, Drama

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

John Lithgow – The Crown

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Supporting Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

Tony Hale – Veep

Matt Walsh – Veep

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Kathryn Hahn – Transparent

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Judith Light – Transparent

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard

David Thewlis

Alfred Molina

Stanley Tucci

Bill Camp

Michael Kenneth Williams

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis

Laura Dern

Jackie Hoffman

Regina King

Michelle Pfeiffer

Shailene Woodley

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives