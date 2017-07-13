BellaNaija

Saturday Night Live leads with 22 Nominations in the 2017 Emmy Awards! See Full List

13.07.2017

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning with comedy sketch series “Saturday Night Live” and the HBO drama “Westworld” earning the most Emmy nominations for individual shows with 22 each.

“SNL” is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the history of the show.

The award show will air on the 16th of September 2017.

See list of nominations below

Best Comedy

Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep

Best Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us

Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of

Best Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Best Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Best Actress, Drama

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Robin Wright – House of Cards

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon – Fargo
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
John Turturro – The Night Of

Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies

Supporting Actor, Drama

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
John Lithgow – The Crown
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Supporting Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Tony Hale – Veep
Matt Walsh – Veep

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Judith Light – Transparent

Limited Series

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard
David Thewlis
Alfred Molina
Stanley Tucci
Bill Camp
Michael Kenneth Williams

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie

Judy Davis
Laura Dern
Jackie Hoffman
Regina King
Michelle Pfeiffer
Shailene Woodley

Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show

Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

