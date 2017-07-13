Saturday Night Live leads with 22 Nominations in the 2017 Emmy Awards! See Full List

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning with comedy sketch series “Saturday Night Live” and the HBO drama “Westworld” earning the most Emmy nominations for individual shows with 22 each.
“SNL” is now the most Emmy nominated series of all time with a total of 231 over the history of the show.
The award show will air on the 16th of September 2017.
See list of nominations below
Best Comedy
Atlanta
black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Best Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Best Actress, Comedy
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Best Actor, Comedy
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Best Actress, Drama
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Best Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Carrie Coon – Fargo
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
John Turturro – The Night Of
Television Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
Supporting Actor, Drama
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
John Lithgow – The Crown
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Supporting Actress, Drama
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Tony Hale – Veep
Matt Walsh – Veep
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Judith Light – Transparent
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgard
David Thewlis
Alfred Molina
Stanley Tucci
Bill Camp
Michael Kenneth Williams
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or a Movie
Judy Davis
Laura Dern
Jackie Hoffman
Regina King
Michelle Pfeiffer
Shailene Woodley
Variety Sketch Series
Billy On The Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Late Show With James Corden
Real Time With Bill Maher
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives