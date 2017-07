Slim Girl Shapewear is looking for makeup artists in Lagos and Abuja!

If you are good at what you do, please call Slim Girl on 09086168384 & 09086168385.

Days: Mondays – Fridays (9.00 am – 6.00 pm)Ā and Saturdays (10.00 am – 6.00 pm).

Sponsored Content