Banky W is studying Screenwriting at New York Film Academy

Banky W is back in New York Film Academy… and he’ll be taking a course on Screenwriting.

The singer, who just dropped an EP “Songs About U“ had earlier shared the news on his Snapchat on Monday.

Banky W shared a photo of his Student ID Card on Wednesday.

The New York Film Academy offers degrees and workshops in filmmaking, scriptwriting, screenwriting, cinematography, among others.

Banky had graduated from the academy in 2014, after which he released his film “A Music Film Experience“.

Dr. Sid too graduated from the New York Film Academy in 2015.

Other alumni include “Insecure“ creator Issa Rae and Nigerian actress Stephanie Okereke Linus.