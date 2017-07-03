Don’t Miss this Chance to Learn all about Studying in Australia | Friday, July 7th

Australia… home to a number of amazing cities! Have you dreamt about living and studying in somewhere like Sydney, Perth or Melbourne? Maybe you’ve thought about it but don’t know how to make it happen? Here’s your chance to join us at our upcoming information session and meet Alex Pirie, Destination Marketing Manager for Australia. He’ll be ready and waiting to answer all of your questions and help you decide if Australia is the right study destination for you!

So, why pick Australia?

Pursue your Bachelors or Masters degree at one of ten top-ranked Australian universities!

Earn degrees in Business, Engineering, Law, Nursing, Health Sciences and more

Gain direct entry to Year 1 with just 5 credits in WAEC/NECO

Opportunities to gain two years of work experience after graduation

Choose between 6 of the world’s best student cities

University options:

Curtin University, Perth

Deakin University, Melbourne

Edith Cowan University, Perth

Griffith University, Brisbane

La Trobe University, Melbourne and Sydney

The University of Adelaide

The University of Newcastle

University of Canberra

University of South Australia, Adelaide

Western Sydney University, Sydney

Don’t miss out on this upcoming session with Navitas and MOD!

Date: Friday, July 7th, 2017

Time: 12.00 pm – 3.00 pm

Venue: MOD Education, Westerfield College, No. 7, Hughes Avenue, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos

For more enquiries, call +234 802 362 6088 or send an email to modeyaba@yahoo.com

Click on the link below to connect with a local MOD representative and register for the session!

http://study.navitas.com/MOD

We look forward to seeing you!

——————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content