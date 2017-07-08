Tekno sets Aside N5m to help Small Businesses & Students

Made Men Music Group frontline act Tekno has set aside N5 million to support small businesses and students on social media. The singer took to his Twitter page today to announce that he is prepared to help small businesses as well as students struggling to pay their fees, as long as they send proof.

The “Pana” crooner then went ahead to select those with genuine requests and assisted them by sending them the amount they needed. He also promised to continue Saturday, stating that he’ll give 5 people N100k each.

He also donated 200k to help a cancer patient with his treatment.

See tweets below:

Am helping with 200k… share this to save a life pic.twitter.com/lcr3VGzElr — TEKNOOFFICIAL (@alhajitekno) July 7, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram – @teknoofficial