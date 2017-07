For months “Samantha” crooner Tekno and Nigerian-born British singer Lola Rae have been sparking dating rumours as people have noticed they’ve been spending a lot of time together.

Tekno confirmed their relationship with a photo of both of them together which he captioned with a “❤️” emoji.

See the post below:

❤️ A post shared by SLIMDADDY (@teknoofficial) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Frequent collaborator and superstar musician Davido commented on the photo calling the couple “Yellow Pawpaws”.

Photo Credit: Instagram – teknoofficial