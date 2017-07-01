Use Your Brain

It’s Saturday! 😄😄 💃💃

Every information you expose yourself to is stored, waiting for when you need it. This is why it is said that no knowledge is a waste. It just needs time.

What’s today’s word? Dig out those ideas buried in your subconscious.

Your mind is your greatest asset, use it.

We all think about something, whether we like it or not. The goal is to decide what you think about… and let it be productive. So that we will have something to harvest from our mind when we need it.

Don’t allow any room for negativity, otherwise that’ll be all you have to reap. So, THINK… right.

Cheers!