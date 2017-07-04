Watch Koby Adom’s Short Film “House Girl” – Based on the African Diaspora

For his London Film School graduation project, British/Ghanaian director Koby Adom has released a short film House Girl which tells a story of the relationship between Jennifer, who is part of the African diaspora, going to her motherland for the first time; and Efua, a young domestic housemaid born and bred in Ghana with lesser fortunes.

The film was shot on location in Accra, Ghana early 2016 and was selected for the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2016 in Lagos, as well as getting a nomination for Best Student Short Film at the BAFTA qualifying London Short Film Festival 2017. It also featured in a programme of shorts curated by Koby, as part of the BFI Black Star Season in London.

Watch

