Bolanle Olukanni, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Arese Ugwu attend launch of Business Day’s Financial Literacy show “The Bridge”

Business Day has launched its first web series with a financial literacy show – The Bridge – for millennials in Nigeria

The show set to bridge the gap between young millennials and financial matters, terminology and decisions.

Hosted by the #SmartMoneyWoman, Arese Ugwu, the show features financial services experts who can break down financial jargon into easy and digestible content.

It was a very insightful gathering with a panel discussion that had Arese Ugwu, Collins Onuegbu, Anne Oragwu, Kene Rapu, Akintunde Marinho and was anchored by Bolanle Olukanni.

See the photos from the event below: