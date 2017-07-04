BellaNaija

Inspired!

Bolanle Olukanni, Vimbai Mutinhiri, Arese Ugwu attend launch of Business Day’s Financial Literacy show “The Bridge”

04.07.2017

Business Day has launched its first web series with a financial literacy show –  The Bridge – for millennials in Nigeria

The show set to bridge the gap between young millennials and financial matters, terminology and decisions.

Hosted by the #SmartMoneyWoman, Arese Ugwu, the show features financial services experts who can break down financial jargon into easy and digestible content.

It was a very insightful gathering with a panel discussion that had Arese Ugwu, Collins Onuegbu, Anne Oragwu, Kene Rapu, Akintunde Marinho and was anchored by Bolanle Olukanni.

