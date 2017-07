Comedian Gloria Oloruntobi, popularly known as Maraji has released another funny skit about how African parents can be confusing when giving advice to their kids on how to act when faced with a situation.

Watch the hilarious skit below:

My parents legit played with my head 😂😂😂 A post shared by Gloria Oloruntobi (@maraji_) on Jun 29, 2017 at 4:35am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram