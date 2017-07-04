Dami Elebe shares true life story on Consequence of Holding on to a toxic relationship

OAP and Scripwriter Dami Elebe shared a true life story of her friend who remained in a toxic relationship via social media.

She explained how her friend found love, how the love turned sour/toxic, how she didnt let go when she was supposed to and how the love turned her life to what it is.

Read below:

A friend from University. Fine. Smart with a sexy bod. Talented singer. Our own little ‘Tiwa Savage’. Amazing voice! pic.twitter.com/sifKri11QO — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

Never met a girl with so many ‘boyfriends’ in my life. Different guys for different purposes: Driver, Food, Romance, Sex, Shopping… LOL pic.twitter.com/w8IRF2y2dl — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

She turned 22 and switched up. Dumped multiple ‘baes’ and settled for just one guy because ‘Love’. Good thing, right? pic.twitter.com/OiGPwKcOvv — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

She will bring us to hear fight every day! Very annoying cause we kept telling her to let it go but she was too “in love”. SMH. pic.twitter.com/CIUPJ80eim — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

He didn’t show at the house till 11 PM and we thought it was truly over. But, later that same night, they made up! Again! pic.twitter.com/dJuTalFuAs — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

Anyways, she was lost in the sauce for a while… Until we all heard GIST! Uncle got another girl pregnant! — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

We had to keep all the sharp objects, pain killers and the likes away from her. No jokes. it was like a horror movie. I was scared for her. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

Someone even called uncle and tell him off. Even deleted his number from her phone, but of course that didn’t solve anything. SMH — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

At this point, we needed help, so we told her older sister who had no idea what had been going on. She came through to warn this uncle! pic.twitter.com/9Wpj2Dl1Rn — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

Final exams came, she fainted in the library, she was rushed to the hospital. Turned out she was pregnant too… And HIV positive! pic.twitter.com/KlALeEtLhT — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

Finally her mom came to carry her child because she thought there was something spiritual about it all. We didn't see her till graduation. pic.twitter.com/8biybzqE1h — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

Few weeks ago, I saw uncle at the Cinema with his wife and two kids. Looking happy and rich [can be packaging and I might be a hater] — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017

To think this guy messed up our friend’s life and few years after, he’s living ‘happily ever after’? *sigh* Life is funny sha. — Kung Fu Pandami (@DamiElebe) July 3, 2017