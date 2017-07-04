BellaNaija

Inspired!

Dami Elebe shares true life story on Consequence of Holding on to a toxic relationship

04.07.2017 at By Leave a Comment

OAP and Scripwriter Dami Elebe shared a true life story of her friend who remained in a toxic relationship via social media.

She explained how her friend found love, how the love turned sour/toxic, how she didnt let go when she was supposed to and how the love turned her life to what it is.

Read below:

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Movies & TV, Scoop

css.php
MENU BellaNaija