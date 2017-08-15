BellaNaija

Inspired!

Barack Obama’s Tweet on #Charlottesville may become Most Popular Ever

15.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

Barack Obama's Tweet on #Charlottesville may become Most Popular EverFormer U.S. president Barack Obama‘s response to the #Charlottesville protests by white nationalists may become the most popular tweet in the history of the social network.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was the third most popular, behind Ellen DeGeneresOscars 2014 selfie (2.4m “likes” and 3.4m retweets) and Ariana Grande‘s message to her fans that she was “broken” after the tragic attack on her concert venue in Manchester on May 22, 2017 (2.7m “likes” & 1.1m retweets)

The tweet has however surpassed Ellen DeGeneres’ in terms of “likes” and is now the second most “liked” tweet of all time

Obama, following the #Charlottesville protest had tweeted a photo of him and some kids, alongside a quote by the late Nelson Mandela.

Photo Credit: Twitter – @barackobama

1 Comments on Barack Obama’s Tweet on #Charlottesville may become Most Popular Ever

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija