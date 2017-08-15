Check Out OAP Ogbolor’s New Birthday Photos

Multi Award Winning OAP Ogbolor of Wazobia FM clocked another year on Saturday, August 12 and released new photos to celebrate another successful and fulfilling year.

Ogbolor who has gained a lot of popularity from the award winning TV series “Jenifa’s Dairy” and his TV show on Wazobia TV which has featured top and fast raising celebrities from the industry in Nigeria and beyond, has promised his fans that they should expect more from him this year as he works on his stage play show and Comedy Concert.

See photos