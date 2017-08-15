BellaNaija

CNN’s Symone Sanders calls out Politician who told her to ‘Shut Up’ On Live TV

Activist Symone Sanders got into a heated discussion on yesterday morning’s episode of CNN‘s New Day.

According to CNN, the network invited former Bernie Sanders spokeswoman Symone Sanders and former Virginia attorney general Ken Cuccinelli following the white supremacist-led rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.  Things got very heated when Cuccinelli told Sanders to “shut up” about a minute into the show.

Symone was silent while he spoke but when she chimed in at some point, he replied,

Can I finish, Symone? Can you just shut up for a moment?

And the outspoken former press secretary wasn’t going to take that. She then retorted

Under no circumstances do you get to speak to me in that manner, You should exhibit some decorum. And understand that you were trying to defend and excuse white supremacy on this program. And under no circumstances will I sit by while that happens. So you can shut up

After the show, Symone Sanders took to Twitter to share her distaste for what had happened

CNN also shared the video of the interview

Watch

  • Shao August 15, 2017 at 4:25 am

    But she was talking a lot though, not allowing him pass his own point across. 🙄🙄🙄. I would have told her to shut up too. Jeeeeez!

    The reason they think black women are loud 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

    Love this! 2 Reply
