Football bodies congratulate Super Eagles legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha on his 44th birthday

14.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

Austin Jay Jay Okocha

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha turned 44 on Monday and the world football governing bodies have taken to social media to send the legend congratulatory messages.

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) are among the bodies who have congratulated Super Eagles legend on the occasion.

The NFF wrote, “Happy birthday to the football magician, our legend and former@NGSuperEagles captain,@IAmOkocha. Thanks for the memories”

FIFA wrote: “Happy Birthday to@borgetti58 (44), @IAmOkocha (44), Stig Tofting (48) & Freddy Rincon (51).”

CAF wrote, “Happiest birthday wishes to Nigerian legand Jay Jay Okocha, plays so good they named him twice.”

The Union of European Football Association (UEFA) also sent a congratulatory message using the verified German version of UEFA.com’s Twitter account, “Happy Birthday, Jay-Jay Okocha.”

The English Premier League wrote, “Happy Birthday @IAmOkocha. Those feet @OfficialBWFC

Bundes Liga wrote, “Happy Birthday Jay-Jay #Okocha! Because taking players on once is too mainstream @IAmOkocha.

Okocha’s nephew, Nigerian international and Arsenal forward, Alex Iwobi wrote, “Happy Birthday Uncle J @IAmOkocha

Okocha played his first ever game for Nigeria in 1993 in a 2-1 away loss to Cote D’Ivoire in the qualifiers for the USA 1994 World Cup. He also played a key role as the U-23 Eagles won gold in the football event at Atlanta ’96.

He has represented Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Bolton Wanderers and Hull City at club level.
  • ec August 15, 2017 at 7:32 am

    An African legend.
    Happy birthday Jay-Jay Okocha

