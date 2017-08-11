U.S Military “locked and loaded” – Trump warns North Korea

BellaNaija

U.S. President Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump has made a new threat to North Korea, regarding the miniaturized warhead.

Trump had threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen” on Wednesday after sources discovered they had developed ways to miniaturize a nuclear warhead that can fit atop a missile.

Trump on Friday tweeted:

Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely.
Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!

The tweet immediately elicited criticism, most notably from Ben Rhodes, a former foreign policy adviser to Barack Obama who according to The Independent said:

This isn’t a video game. Hundreds of thousands of lives at stake in war with NK. Was this statement signed off on by anyone?

Was this statement coordinated with South Korea and Japan, our allies who are at enormous risk in conventional conflict with North Korea?

