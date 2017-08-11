BellaNaija

Kolo Toure handed coaching role with Ivory Coast Olympic team

Kolo Toure, 36 has been named assistant coach of Ivory Coast Olympic team and home-based team (Ivory Coast A) by the Ivorian Football Federation.

The former Arsenal and Celtic defender who holds a UEFA B coaching license will assist Ibrahim Kamara with national team duties as he continues to work towards obtaining his A license.

According to Goal, he will guide the team in their 2018 African Nations Championship qualifying game against Niger.

Toure scored seven goals in 120 games for the Ivory Coast national team with appearances in seven African Cup of Nations and three Fifa World Cup tournaments.

