BellaNaija

Inspired!

Drake and Future Sued for $25 Million by Woman Raped at their Concert

12.08.2017 at By 1 Comment

A 28-year old woman is suing hip hop stars Drake and Future for $25million after she was allegedly raped at the Drake/Future Summer Sixteen Concert on 14 August 2016 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to People.com, in a new lawsuit filed this week, the woman – identified as Jane Doe – says she was sexually attacked at the concert due to negligence on the part of Drake, Future and the team handling the concert.

She alleges she was approached by a man who offered to take her backstage to meet the performers.

The woman says she followed the man, later identified as Leavy Johnson who then suddenly pushed her to the ground and violently attacked her, causing severe physical and psychological injury. Leavy JohnsonCredit: Metro Nashville Police Department

He has been indicted on rape charges and is currently awaiting trial in Nashville.

He reportedly had outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the alleged attack on Jane Doe.

She believes Drake, Future and the concert employees should have known Leavyhad outstanding warrants for assaults and posed an unreasonable risk to the public.

The woman is seeking $25 million in damages and court costs.

Drake and Future have made no comments yet about the lawsuit.

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: Scoop

1 Comments on Drake and Future Sued for $25 Million by Woman Raped at their Concert
  • meme August 12, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    hmm sis are you joking ??? I am sorry for what happened but you are pointing at the wrong people.. h!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija