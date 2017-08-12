BellaNaija

WATCH Sahara Group’s Short Film – “Hanatu” produced by Kunle Afolayan

Buoyed by its passion for spreading hope and providing platforms for dreams to blossom, Sahara Group released a short film – Hanatu – produced and directed by ace filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

Hanatu is an inspiring short film that tells the story of how a young corps member Preye helped a little girl (Hanatu) in a village rediscover her confidence and hope for a bright future by helping her secure a prosthetic leg after she lost her father in a dastardly accident.

  • Bolaji August 12, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Alright, we need to stop using words like ‘ace’, ‘veteran’ ‘pioneer’ etc in Nigeria so loosely.

    Love this! 1 Reply
