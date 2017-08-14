EFCC to crackdown on unauthorized Nigerian universities operating without license

Acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, disclosed in Abuja that plans have been concluded with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to crackdown on unauthorised universities operating without the federal government license.

He lamented activities of such illegal campuses and assured that his agency will partner the NUC in cleaning the university system by taking the federal government anti-corruption fight to the universities.

He said,

I was with the NUC Executive Secretary to partner with them in sensitising students against corruption. We have agreed to set up a task force to crackdown on mushroom universities collecting money from parents. The number of universities has gone up; we will close them down. I have also appealed to NUC to sensitise the youths against corruption. We are targeting the youths.”

Magu regretted the high level of corruption going on in higher institutions has not been properly checked and re-affirmed that no amount of criticism towards the commission will deter them from succeeding.

Magu appealed to the media to lead the anti-graft battle, urging the public to take advantage of the whistleblowing policy, Daily post reports.