Fisticuffs in Edo Assembly over Impeachment of Speaker | WATCH

19 of the 24 members of the Edo State House of assembly on Monday, voted to impeachment the Speaker Justin Okonoboh, Deputy Speaker Elizabeth Atvie, and the Majority Leader of the House Folly Ogedengbe over alleged abuse of office.

The impeachment, however, was met with resistance from the other members who did not append their signatures to the impeachment notice.

Efforts by a member of the House Magnus Igbas to prevent the impeachment led into chaos in the hallowed chambers as honourable members began throwing punches, kicks and chairs at each other.

They lawmakers accused the Speaker of abuse of office, illegal award of contract and high handedness.

The former chief whip of the House Kabiru Adjoto was elected as the new Speaker, Victor Edoror as the Deputy Speaker and Rolland Asoro as the Majority Leader.

According to Channels TV, one of the allegations levelled against Okonoboh was that he shut down the House to attend his son’s graduation in the United States.

They also accused Okonoboh’s wife of using his official vehicle and that she also tries to influence the decision of the state’s legislature.

Okonoboh has however, said his impeachment is illegal and ordered the suspension of all 19 members who made the move.

Watch: