Protesters display Trump-like Inflatable Rat in New York

15.08.2017 at By 2 Comments

Thousands of protesters lined New York streets as Donald Trump returned to the Trump Tower in the city for the first time since he was elected President.

According to the New York Times, Trump arrived New York by helicopter, before riding in the presidential limousine to the Trump Tower.

“Shame. Shame,” protesters chanted, forming dissenting voices to his recent stances on Charlottesville and North Korea.

A particularly fascinating part of the protest was a giant inflatable rat in the likeness of President Trump.

Trump is a long time New Yorker, but the people of New York did not vote for him to become president.

Signs at the protest included “It’s been so nice here … without you,” and a photo of a Muslim woman with the American flag as her hijab.

See the photo of the giant inflatable rat below:

Protesters display Trump-like Inflatable Rat in New York - BellaNaija

Photo Credit: Twitter – @NBCNews

  • zzzzzzzzzzz August 15, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I times I thank God for Nigeria even though our democracy is maturing we would not descend to this level, all in the name of freedom of speech. Elected officials are to be respected even when you don’t like them

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • BOSS August 15, 2017 at 11:18 am

      Which planet are you from? Respect fire! Respect and honor are earned not a right.

      Love this! 3
