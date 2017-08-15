Intel and Under Armour CEOs resign from Trump’s Manufacturing Council

The CEOs of Intel and Under Amour have released statements saying they are resigning from Donald Trump‘s manufacturing advisory panel.

This is coming after Trump blamed “many sides” for the death of a woman at the Charlottesville White Supremacists rally.

According to AFP, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, a black american, was the first to quit the panel following Trump’s comments.

Frazier announced his resignation on Twitter on Monday, saying:

America’s leaders must honour our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all men are created equal. As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.

Trump replied Merck in under an hour, attacking him for his comments, saying:

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council, he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich thereafter announced his departure from the council.

He said Intel would like to focus on building the American manufacturing industry, while “many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them.” He said:

Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base. I resigned because I want to make progress, while many in Washington seem more concerned with attacking anyone who disagrees with them. We should honor – not attack – those who have stood up for equality and other cherished American values. I hope this will change, and I remain willing to serve when it does.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank too announced his resignation from the council.

He said his company promotes unity, diversity and inclusion. He said:

Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics. I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport, which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.

Shortly after their resignation, Trump released a statement saying America would not tolerate racism.

Uber head Travis Kalanick had stepped down from the council back in February following Trump’s travel ban, while Disney CEO Bob Iger and Tesla Motors boss Elon Musk both departed after Trump announced he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.