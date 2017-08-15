Lilian Esoro covers The Celebrity Shoot Magazine new Edition

BellaNaija

The Celebrity Shoot Magazine published by celebrity fashion designer and stylist Abbyke Domina has released its latest issue and gorgeous Actress Lilian Esoro is the cover star.

The yummy mummy looks dazzling in two houndstooth printed outfits. For the first shots, she rocks a monochrome kimono and wide leg pants with subtle makeup accentuating her charming smile. Same makeup different look, Lilian sports a maxi off the shoulder dress for the next photos.

In the cover story for this beauty edition, she talks about growing up, her earlier movies and her roles as brand ambassadors to multiple companies.

Credits
Brand:  The Celebrity Shoot Magazine | @thecelebrityshootmagazine
Styling & Outfits: Abbyke Domina | @abbykedomina1
Makeup: Lacici | @lacici_
Photography: Sam Photography | @sam.fotography
Location: Design Tactics Interiors |  @designtactics_interiors

  • peter August 15, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Love me some Lilian…Fantastic actress..

    Uncle Ubi how far??

    Love this! 1 Reply
