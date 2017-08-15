All the Glitz & Glam at Few’s Next Face Unveiling 2017 | Photos

It was a serene and glamorous night at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos. Beauty and fashion enthusiasts showed up for the unveiling of Few’s Next Face.

The Few’s Next Face model search took place on Sunday, July 3rd. It was born from an idea of ex-model and Few Model Management founder Bolajo Fawehinmi. In the past year, Fawehinmi’s agency has attracted the attention of international model agents, eager to sign her discoveries overseas.