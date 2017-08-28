Nicki Minaj & Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s collaboration sparks online debate

Last week, we brought you Tasha Cobbs Leonard‘s new album “Heart. Passion. Pursuit” on which she featured rapper Nicki Minaj on the track “I’m Getting Ready“.
The collaboration has sparked an online debate with several persons of the opinion that a gospel minister should not be seen collaborating with a secular act. Others believe everyone is the same in the eyes of God and being a secular act does not stop Nicki Minaj from singing a gospel song.
Listen to the song below:
See reactions below:
What are your thoughts?
So a gospel artist is perceived to be more righteous? Bunch of Georginas. Take the message from the song and run with it…
Ermm…isn’t it the bible that says, “by their fruits you will know them”?
@Mama don’t be silly. Your bible quotation has nothing to do with anything around here. That same Bible says do not judge so that ye will not be judged. That same Bible told us of Jesus asking the hooligans and friggin barbarians to throw the first stone if they were not in sin. The same Bible in fact told us that Jesus came for the sinners and not for the believers. Does a doctor treat hale and hearty or sick people? Please, be wise. MY FELLOW CHRISTIANS PLEASE STOP JUDGING OTHERS, YOUR “LITTLE WHITE LIE” IS THE SAME WITH THEIR “BIG SIN”. Y’all are going to the same hell if you drop dead today.
Madam MurderSheWrote, you can make your point without calling me silly. You seem to have have no decorum. That I don’t agree with your view doesn’t make me silly. Besides, who has said ‘little white lies’ are better? Don’t twist my words to make your point, you hear. My quote up there has everything to do with the topic. Are you saying if Nicki Minaj shows up at your church to lead praise and worship (while publicly living a contrary lifestyle) you’ll not raise an eyebrow?
God can use anyone for His Glory…
come one come all.
as a Christians we should lead by example. why won’t Nicki rap?
I listened to it and it was glorifying God.
We dont exclude anyone from glorifying our God. He is their God too.. even if they dont know it yet. ALL TONGUES will eventually confess Jesus is Lord.
What would be unacceptable is if Nicki came on this track spreading WORLDLY message…she didnt from what i can hear….so nothing spoil. 🙂
I am a spiricoco
I don’t see anything wrong with it
Great!
First clean your owe eyes before you judge others , LOVE HE ONE ANOTHER AS I LOVE YOU SO MY DEAR YOU ARE THE FIRST HYPOCRICT TOO GOD SAID I AM COMMING TO SINNER MAN NOT WHO THINK THEY ARE PERFECT AND FAR FROM I IT
Religion is a big distraction!
The Spirit behind songs are embedded in the words and not in the beats!
It’s possible for many people especially believers to misunderstand my previous opinion as regards Nicki Minaj’s involvement in Tasha Cobb’s music. I have always come across Nicki’s videos in shopping malls and other public places, my reaction is always accompanied with frown and in fact her name have always represented “half nudity” to me because of what I see her do in her videos. Never in my right senses will I go out there to buy Nicki’s songs because I know it’s not a healthy music for me. What about Flavour, Beyonce and various other secular artists who has done musics that has somewhat of a Christian approach? I am not a fan of them too and I’ve not started being a fan just because they did songs that has Christian themes. I may enjoy their songs that makes meaning to me and I reserve the right to play them! It doesn’t make me less anointed and less Christian! It doesn’t make anyone better than me.
But then whats my point?
My point is that so many Christians are full blown hypocrites who always hold on to a comfortable theology to make judgements. I personally think it’s not our business, it shouldn’t be a topic of sermon in our churches and it makes no sense to start debating those things. First of all, many Christians have always sing ‘happy birthday’ songs, ‘sweet mother’ songs, national anthems and many other songs! I don’t even mean the ones we sing outside the church, I mean the ones we sing inside the church and yet some people who wrote and even performed those songs we sing are not Christians. And since it seemed we can’t do without those, we avoid talking about it and then we hold on to easy and comfortable theology to insult and argue Nicki Minaj’s collaboration with Tasha Cobbs. How about many of R Kelly’s songs that we perform in Church and people cry, fall under anointing and even claim to feel a touch of God? Isn’t R Kelly a secular artist too? Doesn’t he have videos that aren’t welcomed by many Christians? It is hypocrisy to get ‘spiritual’ when storm is over is being performed in Church and then get furious because Nicki Minaj did a supposed “Christian song”. How about West Life’s “you raise me up”? Many churches make it their anthem these days and same people come out to vent their anger on Nicki and Tasha Cobbs.
You see, this shows the level of hypocrisy in what we call Church today! I am not saying that Nicki has become born again or not! It’s not in my place to say that. My point isn’t about her being born again or not, my point is that we criticize her because we find it easy to do so and then we shy away from other cases simply because it has even been rooted in supposed Church traditions and we feel questioning them will make us odd. If you are furious about Nicki and have not gotten furious when National Anthem and other secular songs is used in Church occasions, then you’re a hypocrite! Some of the supposed Gospel songs you play were produced by those we have labelled “unbelievers”, they played the strings, the drums and even coached the performer! We shy away from criticizing them and we get furious about Nicki since that’s the easiest thing we can do. It’s hypocrisy!
For some years now, Nicki has been a fan of Tasha Cobbs and she has one time said that most songs she listen to on her personal times are Tasha Cobb’s. When Tasha announced she is working on a new album in May 2017, Nicki publicly announced she would love to collaborate with Tasha. Are we the copyright owners of the name “Jesus”? Did Jesus called us to protect His name from being used by supposed unbelievers? No! We have been given a ministry, the ministry of reconciliation! It’s not in our place to start poke nosing who used the name of Jesus or who doesn’t! It’s jobless Christians who makes it a topic! It’s a pastor who don’t have a message that will start preparing sermons with ‘Nicki’ as a topic.
Now, is it terrible for Tasha to have collaborated with Nicki to produce a gospel song? Who are we to start judging that? Why should we start arguing it in the first place? Do we know any story behind the collaboration? Do we even know anything about Nicki’s spirituality? It’s useless to argue about it. We’re just being distracted by nothing!
Some argue that Nicki may start influencing Christians to dress nude, it is not true! What is the duty of Pastors? If an external character has more influence on Church members, then their Pastors aren’t really Pastors. How about the Holy Spirit? Isn’t He working in believers anymore? Those things are not excuse! Our duty is to preach Jesus and to preach Him alone and not to become militants who protects the use of the name of Jesus!
God bless you.
#GracefulGeorge