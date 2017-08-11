BellaNaija

Nigeria’s fortune is decided by a less than 60-person “club of capture” – Pat Utomi

11.08.2017

Pat Utomi

Professor of Political Economy and former presidential aspirant Pat Utomi has said that there has never really been an election in Nigeria, adding that less than 60 persons have been deciding the fortunes of the nation since independence.

According to PUNCH, Utomi made this at a public lecture organised by the Evangelical Christian Union Alumni Fellowship where he spoke on “Healing a bleeding nation”.

Utomi, who described the group as “club of capture” stated that if no action is taken soon, the country will remain backwards.

He added that oil will be irrelevant to Nigeria withing 12 years.

“Today’s politicians are mentally ill-equipped. The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo was surrounded by intellectuals and professors. These days, the opposite is the case. Pimps accompany our politicians. This ‘club of capture’ has inflicted an anti-intellectual culture on the country,” he said.

He grouped the members of “club of capture” into three categories.

“The first is the Moderniser Wannabes. The value system of this category sabotaged their desire.

The second are the narcissistic influencers, who are so consumed by their self-love. These people are contented with whoever is in power so far they can appoint the oil minister and others.

The last are the entitlement-minded ones. Nigeria has become the entitlement of the last category.

When those in the club of capture lose legitimacy, they look for ways to circumnavigate. They look for weak persons to push into positions of authorities so they don’t lose their grip on power.

Nigeria has suffered from power capture for 51 years. Less than 60 persons have been deciding our fortunes for the past 51 years.

When President Muhammadu Buhari travelled abroad for medical vacation, they (club of capture) gathered people together to decide who would be president and vice-president. There has never really been an election in Nigeria. But there is hope for Nigeria,” Utomi said.

  • oooooooops August 11, 2017 at 8:57 am

    We know this problem, issue is how do we get out of this?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Big Tee August 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I no dey like this kind thing…. mention names or at least first names,

    Love this! 0 Reply
