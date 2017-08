Hollywood stars Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder have just welcomed their baby girl!

According to E! News, The 29-year-old Twilight actress and the 38-year-old Vampire Diaries star revealed they welcomed a baby girl into the world on July 25th and named her Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in May with a sweet image of Nikki showing off her baby bump as Ian kisses her belly.

Congrats to the couple!