BellaNaija

Inspired!

#ResumeorResign: Protesters reportedly attacked in Wuse Market | WATCH

15.08.2017 at By 4 Comments

Deji Adeyanju, one of the conveners of the #ResumeorResign protest has said they were attacked in Wuse Market.

He shared the news on his Twitter page early Tuesday morning.

He said the protest had been a mobilization to raise awareness that President Muhammadu Buhari has been away for 100 days.

He added that Charly Boy‘s car was damaged in the protest.

See the tweets and a video below:

#ResumeorResign: Protesters reportedly attacked in Wuse Market | WATCH - BellaNaija #ResumeorResign: Protesters reportedly attacked in Wuse Market | WATCH - BellaNaija #ResumeorResign: Protesters reportedly attacked in Wuse Market | WATCH - BellaNaija #ResumeorResign: Protesters reportedly attacked in Wuse Market | WATCH - BellaNaija

The #ResumeorResign protesters released a press statement, saying they were attacked by known supporters of President Buhari.

They have said this is the third in a series of attacks carried out by either policemen or thugs.

See the press release below:

1.    This morning, members of our movement -#ResumeOrResign – were attacked by known supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari while on a visit to Wuse Market. The attack was spearheaded by a member of the pro-Buhari support group that meets at the Unity Fountain. This attack was completely unprovoked.

2.    This is the third in a series of attack carried out against us using a combination of policemen and paid hoodlums. It is saddening that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would rather commit scarce national resources to such underhand tactics than give full disclosure regarding the health of the President.

3.    We reiterate commitment to remain resolute in demanding full disclosure regarding the state of health of the President. It is the right of the Nigerian people to know the true state of health of the man they voted into power and for whose healthcare they are paying.

4.    We also restate our commitment to remain law abiding in the face of such constant provocation. Our right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are constitutional rights that we will not allow to be abrogated.

God bless Nigeria.

Signed
Deji Adeyanju
Co-Convener, #ResumeOrResign Movement
FOR: Concerned Nigerians

Adebayo Raphael
Co-Convener, #ResumeOrResign Movement
FOR: Our Mumu Don Do Movement

4 Comments on #ResumeorResign: Protesters reportedly attacked in Wuse Market | WATCH
  • NG August 15, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Sorry o Charly bobo and co, now you will understand that Chinua Achebe was right that …there was a country! No more.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane August 15, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Funny thing is if Nigeria gets better by their efforts, all will enjoy it. I don’t know why it is difficult to comprehend

    Love this! 2 Reply
    • artklub August 15, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      U said it. They are lazy cows who want to stay enslaved for the rest of their forsaken lives and want everyone else to be shakled up as well. And they will kill themselves and everyone else for the benefit of enslavement. Too bad there are too many of them.

      Love this! 1
  • Olu August 15, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    It’s the Sai Buhari/Pro Buhari people nah. Didn’t they prepare for this opposition? Or they thought Buhari supporters won’t show up and it would be a smooth ride? I wish you guys safe recovery from this “attack”. It ain’t easy. There was a country. Now, it’s just a…………..whatever.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Fire on the Mountain Asa 3:36
  2. Beautiful Asa 5:02
  3. Be My Man Asa 3:50
  4. 360° Asa 3:35
  5. Awe Asa 5:17
  6. Bed Of Stone Asa 4:20
  7. Bibanke Asa 4:17
  8. Eye Adaba Asa 5:17
  9. Jailer Asa 4:10
  10. Bimpe Asa 3:24
  11. Eyo Asa 3:55

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija