ResumeorResign: Protesters reportedly attacked in Wuse Market | WATCH

Deji Adeyanju, one of the conveners of the #ResumeorResign protest has said they were attacked in Wuse Market.

He shared the news on his Twitter page early Tuesday morning.

He said the protest had been a mobilization to raise awareness that President Muhammadu Buhari has been away for 100 days.

He added that Charly Boy‘s car was damaged in the protest.

See the tweets and a video below:

We had finished mobilization when the guy brought the thugs to attack us. pic.twitter.com/qLteScEzWg — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) August 15, 2017

The #ResumeorResign protesters released a press statement, saying they were attacked by known supporters of President Buhari.

They have said this is the third in a series of attacks carried out by either policemen or thugs.

See the press release below:

1. This morning, members of our movement -#ResumeOrResign – were attacked by known supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari while on a visit to Wuse Market. The attack was spearheaded by a member of the pro-Buhari support group that meets at the Unity Fountain. This attack was completely unprovoked. 2. This is the third in a series of attack carried out against us using a combination of policemen and paid hoodlums. It is saddening that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would rather commit scarce national resources to such underhand tactics than give full disclosure regarding the health of the President. 3. We reiterate commitment to remain resolute in demanding full disclosure regarding the state of health of the President. It is the right of the Nigerian people to know the true state of health of the man they voted into power and for whose healthcare they are paying. 4. We also restate our commitment to remain law abiding in the face of such constant provocation. Our right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly are constitutional rights that we will not allow to be abrogated. God bless Nigeria. Signed

Deji Adeyanju

Co-Convener, #ResumeOrResign Movement

FOR: Concerned Nigerians Adebayo Raphael

Co-Convener, #ResumeOrResign Movement

FOR: Our Mumu Don Do Movement