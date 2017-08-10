BellaNaija

Inspired!

Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty launches Unisex Clothing Line

10.08.2017 at By Leave a Comment

3-year-old Royalty Brown is taking after her father Chris Brown who also has his own clothing line Black Pyramid and unleashing her talents at a young age.

According to TMZ, Royalty’s goal of Royalty Brown Clothing is to create clothes for the fun and energetic kid with an outgoing personality.

With the help of her mom Nia Guzman of course, Royalty is joining the trend of celebrity children with business skills counting DJ Khaled’s son Ashad, Blue Ivy and Alicia Keys’ son Egypt who are already championing the movement.

From casual daywear to night time pyjamas, the clothing line includes monster graphics, two-piece, and one-piece suits, and youth cosmetics all inspired by Chris Brown’s art. Its target market is infants to toddlers.

The proud mummy Nia Guzman who trademarked Royalty;s name back in 2016 has been promoting the launch of the clothing on Instagram.

Shop WWW.ROYALTYBROWN.COM! ✨now shipping internationally!✨ Glasses: @shopdayco

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on


See photos from the look book

Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Launches Unisex Clothing Line (1) Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Launches Unisex Clothing Line (1) Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Launches Unisex Clothing Line (1) Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Launches Unisex Clothing Line (1) Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Launches Unisex Clothing Line (1) Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty Launches Unisex Clothing Line (1)

Chris Brown's Daughter Royalty launches Unisex Clothing Line

Credit: Nia Guzman | @therealniaguzman

Watch the behind the scenes video of the clothing line shoot

Photo Credit: www.royaltybrown.com

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Music, Style

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ice Cream Feat Tomi Thomas Lady Donli 3:29
  2. Kashe Ni (Prod by TOBAY) Lady Donli 3:25
  3. Desire (Featuring Funbi & Tay Iwar) Odunsi 4:06
  4. Situationship (Feat AYLØ) Odunsi 3:26
  5. Blessings - BBJN ×Tomi Thomas Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  6. JJC - TOMI THOMAS X MUFASA X BENIE MACAULAY Tomi Thomas Music 3:23
  7. Suicidal Feat. Ibk Nonso.Amadi 3:31
  8. Tonight Nonso Amadi 3:57
  9. Squad Idris King 3:12
  10. 4UÜ [Prod. by Yinoluu] Ayüü 3:50

Star Features

PAU: A Culture of Excellence. Aspire. Study. Achieve.

Motion Plus Ride, Great source of income for Partners Drivers

Lies. Scandals. Eye-candy. Thursday nights are about to get juicier

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija