Chris Brown gave Daughter Royalty the Perfect Gift for her 6th Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It’s hard to believe that Royalty Brown is already six years old, and no one could be more proud than her dad, Chris Brown, who granted her the perfect birthday wish.

The singer wasted no time taking to social media to wish his little girl a happy birthday on her big day with adorable new photos of her.

Chris captioned the photos:

“YOU ARE THE BEST PART OF ME!!!! DA QUEEN…. WE GOING UP….. I WANT THE WHOLE WORLD TO KNOW! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @missroyaltybrown.

But things got a lot more interesting when Chris Brown gifted his daughter a big birdhouse with pet birds which was exactly what Royalty wished for.

See photos and videos below:

 

Photo Credit: @Patty.othon

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

