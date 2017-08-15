New Video: Mo Eazy – Aunty Yeh

Mo Eazy is not a new name in the Nigerian entertainment scene. After his performance in his acting role as Collins in Jenifa’s Diary / Eazy in Industreet, Mo Eazy is back to the music scene with a video for brand new single aptly titled “Aunty Yeh”.

The video features veterans and A List stars like Funke Akindele Bello, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Dayo Amusa, Toke Makinwa, Moët Abebe, Kaffy, Damilola Adegbite Attoh & Chigul to name a few, taking on active roles in telling the story of “Aunty Yeh”.

The video also features VJ Adams, Dj Nana, Iyabo Ojo Fespris, Lolo 1, Linda Ejiofor, Del B, Gemstones, Sonorous, Martinsfeelz among others.

“Aunty Yeh” was produced by Demsa, mixed by Benie Macaulay with its wonderful video directed by JJC Skillz.

Hit Play below!

