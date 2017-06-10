New Music: Mo Eazy – Aunty Yeh

After his awesome delivery on the “Industreet Theme Song” which featured the S.O.P Records signee and his label mates: Martinsfeelz, Sonorous and The Gemstones, Mo Eazy is back with a brand new single aptly titled “Aunty Yeh”, produced by Demsa.
Inspired!
10.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Get “Aunty Yeh” on iTunes & Spotify
