New Video: Nasty C – UOK

10.06.2017

South African Hiphop powerhouse – Nasty C, hinted about the heartfelt visuals to the song he dedicated to his Mother a few days agoand here it is. “UOK” is off his “Bad Hair Extensions” album, Directed By Emilie Badenhorst.

