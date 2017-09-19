APC Publicity Secretary & former Sports Minister Bolaji Abdullahi to release book on Jonathan Administration

The front cover of much talked about book, “On a Platter of Gold – How Jonathan Won and Lost Nigeria” by the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bolaji Abdullahi has finally been revealed.

The book has been hailed as an expose on the happenings of the Goodluck Jonathan Administration, after it was disclosed that it would be released in October.

Abdullahi who was the Minister of Sports during the Jonathan administration is expected to have inside information on the administration.

In a press statement, On a Platter of Gold was described as part history, part political thriller.

The book answers many of the often-asked questions about Jonathan’s incredible rise to the highest political office in the land, and his unprecedented electoral defeat in 2015.’

The title of the book, which may have been inspired by the former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has also led many to suggest that the book will not be complementary to the former President.

While clarifying her rift with former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, in 2013, Mrs Jonathan stated that the presidency was an opportunity that fell to the South-South on a platter of gold.

“The presidency is an opportunity that fell unto us on a platter of gold. We shouldn’t throw it away. We have had people that contested from this region but didn’t win. We didn’t fight, we didn’t pay. God willed it to us so we shouldn’t use politics to fight one another or destroy our kingdom,” Mrs. Jonathan had declared.

Below is the front cover of the much-anticipated book: